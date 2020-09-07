Politics and piety: Trump’s relationship with white evangelicals

Air Date: September 7, 2020
A worshipper wears an

A worshipper wears an "In God We Trust" wristband before evangelist The Rev. Franklin Graham speaks at the Decision America event at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, N.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

The relationship between Donald Trump and the 81% of white evangelical Christians who voted him into office can seem contradictory. How did the President, whose rhetoric about women and minority communities is often violent and cruel, become the party of a religious group that claims to love their neighbors as themselves? And what are they saying as the November election approaches? We take a look at white evangelical voters with the Washington Post‘s SARAH PULLIAM BAILEY and D.L. MAYFIELD, an activist and author of The Myth of the American Dream: Reflections on Affluence, Autonomy, Safety, and Power.

