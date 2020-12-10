Donate

Trump’s hardline immigration legacy and the efforts to reverse it

Air Date: December 9, 2020
David Xol of Guatemala hugs his son Byron

David Xol of Guatemala hugs his son Byron as they were reunited at Los Angeles International Airport in January. The father and son were separated 18 months earlier under the Trump administration's "no tolerance" migration policy. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

One of the Trump administration’s lasting legacies will be the child separation policy at the border. The practice was widely criticized for being inhumane and immoral, and has left hundreds of kids unable to find their parents. We start the show today with ACLU lawyer LEE GELERNT, who is leading the lawsuit against the Trump administration on behalf of the families who had been separated. Then, we’ll talk about the continuing efforts of the Trump administration to heavily restrict immigration in the finals days of his presidency, and what a Biden administration’s immigration policies might look like when we speak with ProPublica’s DARA LIND. We’ll also hear from CATHLEEN CARON, who is executive director of Justice in Motion, a group that works to reunite families who have been separated at the border.

