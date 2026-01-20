Trump’s foreign policy escalation

President Donald Trump has shaken the international order in recent weeks – deposing Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, encouraging Iranian protesters amid a violent crackdown by the regime, and aggressively pursuing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

As Trump meets with world leaders tomorrow in Davos for the World Economic Forum, there’s rising fear that the old NATO alliance is nearing a breaking point, and may soon be beyond repair.

Yesterday, Trump mocked European allies on social media, posted an AI image of himself planting a flag in Greenland, and threatened tariffs on the EU countries if they don’t support the acquisition.

Today, we take a deeper look at Trump’s aggressive foreign policy. What’s driving it? How will this new style of interventionism affect U.S. national security and global stability? And what message does it send to allies and adversaries?

Guests:

Bobby Ghosh, columnist on geoglobal politics who writes for Foreign Affairs and Time

Felicia Schwartz, diplomatic correspondent for Politico