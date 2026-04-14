Political roundtable: Iran, Pope Leo, the Hungary election and the midterms

The U.S. launched its naval blockade of Iranian ports Monday after weekend peace talks broke down. Some of the key sticking points behind the failed negotiations included the length of the moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program and the fighting in Lebanon. By Tuesday morning, there were signs that a second round of talks may happen before the ceasefire expires next week.

Meanwhile, President Trump is facing backlash over his attacks on Pope Leo. After the Pope cited a “delusion of omnipotence” driving the war in Iran, Trump called the pope “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” Trump then posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Christ-like figure, which he took down after public outcry. Pope Leo responded to the controversy, saying that he is not afraid of the Trump administration.

Add to that a string of strange and erratic posts by the president in recent weeks, including Trump’s threat last week to destroy the entire civilization of Iran, and there’s growing concern about his behavior and his focus. With inflation and gas prices climbing, many critics are asking if the White House has its priorities straight.

All that on today’s political roundup, plus the controversies roiling congress and global lessons from the fall of Hungary’s long-time populist strongman leader.

Guests:

Molly Ball – former Wall Street Journal senior political correspondent and the author of Pelosi. She’s now working on a book about realignment.

Missy Ryan – staff writer for The Atlantic who covers national security.