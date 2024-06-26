Trump and Biden’s 2024 presidential debate face off, Happy Birthday to the Philly Zoo!

President Biden and former President Donald Trump will meet again on the debate stage Thursday in a 2020 election rematch. Will a strong showing from the both — particularly Biden — quell some Americans’ concerns about the candidates’ age? With millions of viewers expected to tune in, and the issues of immigration, the economy, abortion and gun control at the forefront, we’ll sit down with a panel of experts.

Our guests are campaign strategist Neil Oxman, Rutgers University political scientist Kelly Dittmar, and Charles McElwee, founding editor of RealClearPennsylvania.

In July of 1874, the Philadelphia Zoo looked much different than it does today. From big cats on the prowl overhead, to virtual reality under the sea, the nation’s first zoo has had a transformative 150 years of conservation — and fun. We’ll talk about the history and the future with it’s president and CEO, Jo-Elle Mogerman.