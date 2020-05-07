Tracing COVID-19 with a barebones staff

Air Date: May 7, 2020
Public health nurses are needed to do the contact tracing necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, but there is a shortage in Pennsylvania. (Bigstock/ Nosnibor137)

Pennsylvania has one of the least funded public health departments in the country, making it more difficult to contain the coronavirus. Suddenly in need of contact tracers, the state finds itself with a barebones staff of nurses to do that work. When their job is done right, those nurses say they prevent disease outbreaks — so it’s harder to see the important role they play. Now, the governor wants to create a “civilian corps” to fill the void.

Guest: Aneri Pattani, Spotlight PA

