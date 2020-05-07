Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Some of the more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians who have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic began may get a chance to join a new civilian workforce program to help the state conduct mitigation efforts.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced his plan for a “Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps” at Wednesday’s daily press briefing. The name is reminiscent of a popular program under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Great Depression-era New Deal, which focuses on the preservation of state parks and forests.

And that is no accident, according to Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokesperson for the administration.

“The governor will announce more details in the coming weeks, but the corps would be a 21st-century approach to historic programs like those in the New Deal,” Kensinger said.

Wolf said he’s angling for a broad program to train workers to test for COVID-19 and conduct contact tracing to track infection rates, while also reducing unemployment.

“We have slowed this virus through shared sacrifices,” Wolf said. “We have bought precious time. We need to now use that time effectively by building a program that will allow our commonwealth to function as much as possible while we wait for a vaccine.”