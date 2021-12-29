Donate

The year in movies

Air Date: December 29, 2021 10:00 am
(lelft clockwise: Searchlight Pictures, Warner Bros, Warner Bros, Focus Features, 20th Century Studio, Netflix)

(lelft clockwise: Searchlight Pictures, Warner Bros, Warner Bros, Focus Features, 20th Century Studio, Netflix)

You may not have watched them on the Big Screen but there were a lot of movies out this year…The Year of the DogBelfastKing RichardDunePassing. Licorice PizzaC’mon C’monWest Side Story and many more. What were your favorites and your biggest disappointments? We’ll look back on the best and worst films of 2021 and we’ll talk about how Covid is disrupting the movie business and the way we watch them.

Guests

Kameron Austin Collins, Rolling Stone Magazine movie critic

Neil Oxman, movie buff and political consultant and president of The Campaign Group

Recommended reading

Rolling Stone Magazine, K. Austin Collins’ Top 25 Movies of 2021“It was another down year for the movie business — but a weird and wonderful one for the art form itself”

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate