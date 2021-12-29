The year in movies

You may not have watched them on the Big Screen but there were a lot of movies out this year…The Year of the Dog, Belfast, King Richard, Dune, Passing. Licorice Pizza, C’mon C’mon, West Side Story and many more. What were your favorites and your biggest disappointments? We’ll look back on the best and worst films of 2021 and we’ll talk about how Covid is disrupting the movie business and the way we watch them.

Guests

Kameron Austin Collins, Rolling Stone Magazine movie critic

Neil Oxman, movie buff and political consultant and president of The Campaign Group

Recommended reading

Rolling Stone Magazine, K. Austin Collins’ Top 25 Movies of 2021– “It was another down year for the movie business — but a weird and wonderful one for the art form itself”