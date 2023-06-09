Donate

The Social Self

We talk to social psychologist Brian Lowery about his new book “Selfless: The Social Creation of ‘You.’”

Air Date: June 9, 2023
It’s a simple question with lots of answers: Who are you? You might answer with your name, age, gender, or race. Or you might define yourself by your family — as a sibling, a parent, or son or daughter. You might choose your profession, your passion, your culture, or values.

We hear a lot about embracing our “true selves” — the essential core of our beings; the thing that makes us us. But when you break it down, what is the self? Where does it come from?

On this episode, we talk to social psychologist Brian Lowery about his new book “Selfless: The Social Creation of ‘You.’” He argues that our sense of self mostly comes from other people, and from cultural and societal context. We’ll also hear the story of a young woman whose sense of self was destroyed by a traumatic brain injury — and what the healing process revealed about the forces that determine our path in life.

Segments from this episode

