The Regional Roundup: April 25th 2022

Air Date: April 25, 2022 10:00 am
Steven Eng as Gordon Hirabayashi in Hold These Truths. (People’s Light/Charles T. Brastow)

Steven Eng as Gordon Hirabayashi in Hold These Truths. (People’s Light/Charles T. Brastow)

Recreational cannabis is finally for sale in New Jersey after a long fight, but with a high demand for medical and leisurely adult use, is there enough to go around? We’ll talk with SUZETTE PARMLEY, lead cannabis reporter for NJ Advance Media, who’s keeping an eye on the dispensaries with the coveted license to sell.

The third weekend in April was a particularly violent one for the city of Philadelphia, and community organizers say shootings will only get worse as the weather warms and the school year comes to a close. WHYY gun violence prevention reporter SAMMY CAIOLA has been following the violence, the activism and the city’s response. She joins us alongside ANTON MOORE, executive director of Unity in the Community.

“Hold These Truths,” a solo play about sociologist Gordon Hirabayashi’s resistance to mistreatment of Japanese people during WWII, shows at People’s Light through the end of the month. Actor STEVEN ENG plays 38 characters and joins us to discuss the project, the life and work of Hirabayashi and the struggle against anti-Asian hate that was once again highlighted by the pandemic.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate