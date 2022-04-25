The Regional Roundup: April 25th 2022

Recreational cannabis is finally for sale in New Jersey after a long fight, but with a high demand for medical and leisurely adult use, is there enough to go around? We’ll talk with SUZETTE PARMLEY, lead cannabis reporter for NJ Advance Media, who’s keeping an eye on the dispensaries with the coveted license to sell.

The third weekend in April was a particularly violent one for the city of Philadelphia, and community organizers say shootings will only get worse as the weather warms and the school year comes to a close. WHYY gun violence prevention reporter SAMMY CAIOLA has been following the violence, the activism and the city’s response. She joins us alongside ANTON MOORE, executive director of Unity in the Community.

“Hold These Truths,” a solo play about sociologist Gordon Hirabayashi’s resistance to mistreatment of Japanese people during WWII, shows at People’s Light through the end of the month. Actor STEVEN ENG plays 38 characters and joins us to discuss the project, the life and work of Hirabayashi and the struggle against anti-Asian hate that was once again highlighted by the pandemic.