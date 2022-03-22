The Life of Civil War General Robert E. Lee

Air Date: March 22, 2022 10:00 am
Listen 49:28
Photos via Penguin Random House/Allen C. Guelzo

Robert E. Lee: A Life is a new biography that examines one of the most well-known and controversial Civil War figures. Author ALLEN C. GUELZO, professor and historian at Princeton University, covers Lee’s life starting with his traumatic childhood that involved the disappearance of his father, to the ultimate betrayal of his country. When General Lee violated his oath to the US Army and commanded Confederate soldiers, his treason was accompanied by praise and admiration, and while he claimed to believe slavery was immoral, he vigorously and strategically fought to defend it. This hour, as our nation grapples with removing statues of confederate leaders and changing school buildings that bear Lee’s name, Guelzo joins us to share his character study of a complicated figure.

