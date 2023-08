This is the home and family of Orville Sturgill, a United Mine Worker who is out of work due a strike in this coal field for higher wages in Mayking, Kentucky on April 28, 1959. Sturgill, with another miner, work a small truck mine but cannot market their production. This one room shack is on a county road running along Cram Creek. The five children, left to right are: Anderson, 6, Orville Ray, 5, Mrs. Cornia Mae Sturgill holds John, one month, Pricilla Ann, 2, and Arnold 8. Sturgill has a little garden patch in back of the house which he and the oldest son work. A sixth child is in Blind school in Louisville. (AP Photo/HBL)