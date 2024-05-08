Frank Bruni on ‘The Age of Grievance’
The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane
Right to Repair, Jo Piazza on ‘The Sicilian Inheritance’
Lawmakers in many states - including Pennsylvania and New Jersey - want you to be able to repair your cracked cell phone screen, broken laptop or other tech.
Air Date: April 2, 2024 12:00 pmListen 50:01
In a new book, retired Justice Stephen Breyer argues the Constitution should be viewed as a set of principles
Breyer says if readers get to the end of his new book, “They'll be able to say, ‘He's asking me… to make up my own mind.’”
1 month agoListen 1:00
How Disinformation is ‘Sabotaging America’ with Barbara McQuade, Latest on Philly Teachers
MSNBC analyst Barbara McQuade on “Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America”. Plus, a surprise settlement for the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.
Air Date: February 29, 2024 12:00 pmListen 50:08