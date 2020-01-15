Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

When you look around Center City, much of what you see can be traced back to one man: David L. Cohen. But unless you’re a close observer of Philly politics or media companies, you may have never heard of him. Even as Cohen prepares to step down from his senior role at Comcast, he’ll still be a key local power player in this year’s presidential race.

Guest: Chris Brennan, The Philadelphia Inquirer