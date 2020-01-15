Apple Podcasts Stitcher

The Comcast executive who’ll be a key power player in 2020

Air Date: January 14, 2020
Listen 14:26
Comcast's David L. Cohen delivers a video address to the crowd at the grand opening of the Crane Chinatown community center on Nov. 8, 2019. Comcast was a major donor to the project. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

When you look around Center City, much of what you see can be traced back to one man: David L. Cohen. But unless you’re a close observer of Philly politics or media companies, you may have never heard of him. Even as Cohen prepares to step down from his senior role at Comcast, he’ll still be a key local power player in this year’s presidential race.

Guest: Chris Brennan, The Philadelphia Inquirer

