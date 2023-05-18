Cannabis and Teens, Grassroots Violence Prevention, Studio 2 Trivia

With the next round of city grant funding on the way, community violence prevention groups are calling on the city to revamp the process after a complicated first round. WHYY gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola joins us.

As legal recreational cannabis gains traction across the country, parents have growing concerns about how their teens will perceive — and probably use — weed. Modern strains are more potent, with higher levels of THC, raising concerns about what it could do to developing brains. We’ll talk with Rutgers Addiction Research Center’s Danielle Dick.

We also have another live trivia contestant, and WHYY’s Tonya Pendleton shares her list of things to do this weekend.