Studio 2 Extra: New Zealand Breakers owner Matt Walsh

The Sixers start their pre-season Monday with an exhibition game against the New Zealand Breakers. The Breakers are a pro team based in Auckland, about 8,800 miles from Philly. But they’re making some waves in the states, partly because of their Philly-raised majority owner, Matt Walsh.

He was a basketball legend at Germantown Academy in Montgomery County before starring at the University of Florida, making it all the way to the NBA. He sat down with Avi Wolfman-Arent for this Studio 2 extra to talk about how a Philly hooper ended up owning a team in New Zealand.