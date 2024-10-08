Studio 2 Extra: New Zealand Breakers owner Matt Walsh
A former Germantown Academy basketball star, turned NBA player, turned Europe pro, is the owner of the New Zealand Breakers, who take on the 76ers in preseason Monday night.Listen 11:18
The Sixers start their pre-season Monday with an exhibition game against the New Zealand Breakers. The Breakers are a pro team based in Auckland, about 8,800 miles from Philly. But they’re making some waves in the states, partly because of their Philly-raised majority owner, Matt Walsh.
He was a basketball legend at Germantown Academy in Montgomery County before starring at the University of Florida, making it all the way to the NBA. He sat down with Avi Wolfman-Arent for this Studio 2 extra to talk about how a Philly hooper ended up owning a team in New Zealand.
