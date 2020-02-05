Apple Podcasts Stitcher

State of the Union and Iowa caucus analysis

Air Date: February 5, 2020 10:00 am
Natalie Serrano, left, and Isaac Garcia watch caucus returns come in with their son Leonel, 2, at a Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., caucus night campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Natalie Serrano, left, and Isaac Garcia watch caucus returns come in with their son Leonel, 2, at a Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., caucus night campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Guests: John Brabender, Joe Watkins, Molly Ball

It’s been a busy week in politics already between President Trump’s State of the Union last night and the Iowa caucuses on Monday. We’ll start the hour getting reaction to the President’s address from our guests, Republican strategist JOHN BRABENDER and former Bush White House advisor JOE WATKINS. Then we discuss the implications of the Iowa caucus catastrophe and fallout with Time’s national political correspondent MOLLY BALL who just returned from Des Moines.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate