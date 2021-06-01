“Sounds Like Hate”: White supremacist hate groups

Air Date: June 1, 2021
This Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 image shows a white supremacist carrying a Nazi flag into the entrance to Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va. (Steve Helber/AP Photo)

This Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 image shows a white supremacist carrying a Nazi flag into the entrance to Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va. (Steve Helber/AP Photo)

The Trump presidency saw a strong wave of neo-Nazi, right-wing extremism spread throughout the country. And although these hate groups did not begin with the 2016 election, the number of white supremacist groups rose 55% during his time in office. But how do people get pulled into these extremist hate groups? And what can family and friends do to pull them back out? These are the questions that GERALDINE MORIBA and JAMILA PAKSIMA ask in season two of their podcast with the Southern Poverty Law Center, Sounds Like Hate. They join to tell us about their reporting on The Base —  a white supremacist terrorist group planning for a race war — their members, and the family and friends concerned on the outside.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate