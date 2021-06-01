“Sounds Like Hate”: White supremacist hate groups

The Trump presidency saw a strong wave of neo-Nazi, right-wing extremism spread throughout the country. And although these hate groups did not begin with the 2016 election, the number of white supremacist groups rose 55% during his time in office. But how do people get pulled into these extremist hate groups? And what can family and friends do to pull them back out? These are the questions that GERALDINE MORIBA and JAMILA PAKSIMA ask in season two of their podcast with the Southern Poverty Law Center, Sounds Like Hate. They join to tell us about their reporting on The Base — a white supremacist terrorist group planning for a race war — their members, and the family and friends concerned on the outside.