Should we put health warning labels on food?
The FDA is proposing warning labels on packaged food to highlight nutritional content. Would a warning label make you think twice about eating ultra-processed food?Listen 46:02
We’ve all seen the dietary information on the back of our chip bags and cookie boxes. But do we actually read it? For years, advocates have argued that our labeling system doesn’t give shoppers the information they really need to make healthy choices. And the FDA seems to be listening. The Food and Drug Administration will soon propose adding warning labels to the front of food packages to highlight their nutritional content.
But the food and beverage industries are pushing back. They argue that labels won’t change shopper habits. And they question the FDA’s authority to require health warnings.
We get started with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has been leading the charge for front-of-package food labels. He chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and just this morning announced hearings in December about the FDA’s food label proposal and design.
GUESTS
Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent Senator of Vermont who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions which oversees the FDA
Christina Roberto, Associate Professor of Health Policy and director of the Psychology of Eating and Consumer Health Lab at the University of Pennsylvania
Lauren Weber, health accountability reporter for The Washington Post
