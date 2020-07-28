Sex, love and COVID-19

GUESTS: JUSTIN LEHMILLER, SHADEEN FRANCIS

How is the pandemic affecting our romantic relationships? Are people having more or less sex? How are singles negotiating dating, masks and physical distancing? And what about married couples who are now forced to spend a lot more time together – will we see more renewed vows or divorces when this is all done? This hour we talk our intimate relationships and how they are holding up to the pressures of this extraordinary times. We’re joined by JUSTIN LEHMILLER, a research fellow at the Kinsey Institute and SHADEEN FRANCIS, a marriage and family therapist.