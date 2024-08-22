Philly, what’s it like to date in 2024? Where do you find love?

As love fills the air, navigating the dating scene can be a daunting task for singles eager to connect. After enduring countless, disappointing dates and repetitive small talk, many find themselves back on dating apps, swiping left and right in search of a meaningful connection. Why is finding a partner so challenging, especially in the 2024 dating landscape? We talk with Nada Rifai, a Philly-based dating coach and matchmaker, Rich Juzwiak, co-writer of Slate’s sex and relationship advice column How To Do It and Kate Catinella from Free Dating Advice Philly.