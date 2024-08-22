Philly, what’s it like to date in 2024? Where do you find love?
What's it like to look for love these days? From awkward dinners to blind dates and endless Tinder swiping, folks on the dating scene have it rough.Listen 51:41
As love fills the air, navigating the dating scene can be a daunting task for singles eager to connect. After enduring countless, disappointing dates and repetitive small talk, many find themselves back on dating apps, swiping left and right in search of a meaningful connection. Why is finding a partner so challenging, especially in the 2024 dating landscape? We talk with Nada Rifai, a Philly-based dating coach and matchmaker, Rich Juzwiak, co-writer of Slate’s sex and relationship advice column How To Do It and Kate Catinella from Free Dating Advice Philly.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.