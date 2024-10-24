The food scene in Philly goes way beyond hoagies and cheesesteaks. We’re also home to James Beard award winners, rising young chefs, and thousands of delicious hole-in-the-wall restaurants waiting to be discovered. From mouth-watering tacos and ramen to soul food, food carts, French cuisine, and even plenty of vegan fare, there’s something for everyone.

A new undertaking at The Philadelphia Inquirer is a guide to the 76 most essential restaurants from West Chester to Camden, and all across Philadelphia. Food critic Craig LaBan joins us to make the case for the spots that made the list. And, we want you to answer our searing hot question this hour.