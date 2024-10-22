Pennsylvanians reveal their friendship secrets

While friendships are crucial to our well-being, maintaining them can be challenging, especially as we move, change jobs, or start families. These transitions can shift our friend circles and even blur the lines between friends and frenemies, particularly in today’s politically charged environment.

GUEST:

Local journalist and author Anna Goldfarb tackles these evolving dynamics in her book, Modern Friendship: How to Nurture Our Most Valued Connections, offering insights into the changing nature of platonic relationships and practical tools to build, strengthen, and even release toxic friendships.