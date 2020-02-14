Guest: Fenton Johnson, Kristi Williams

Valentine’s Day is a day of celebrating romantic love, but what if romantic love is not what you seek? Author FENTON JOHNSON is deliberately single in a world obsessed with romantic partnerships. In his forthcoming book At the Center of All Beauty: Solitude and the Creative Life, Fenton muses on being alone, why he’s come to choose it as a lifestyle, and the effect singledom has had on his work. Then, we’ll talk about those who have chosen romantic love and the nuance of the modern American marriage with KRISTI WILLIAMS, President of the Board at the Council on Contemporary Families.