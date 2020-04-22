I agreed to have a call. My argument being: what else was I going to do? And again, it’s not like I had any other prospects. I was starting to get crushes on my favorite news reporters. At the very least, I needed human interaction with someone other than my parents.

So, unbeknownst to my new roommates (my parents), I found myself on FaceTime with a Russian man living in the suburbs of Philly, whom I had never met in real life, while enjoying a “virtual” oat milk cappuccino he made me. He even went as far as going out to buy oat milk because I’m plant-based. Chivalry is not dead, ladies and gentlemen, EVEN during a pandemic.

To my surprise, the date went wonderful. Before I knew it, two hours had gone by. It probably would have continued, if I didn’t have a yoga session booked in with my parents.

The date (if you can even call it that?) ended with him asking when we could have our next call. He suggested watching a movie together. I said yes, of course. Since our first “date,” we’ve continued to chat each day, and have had multiple movie-watching and video calls.

I’ve always been one against long-distance relationships, but this feels different. We technically live close by, but just can’t see each other… yet. So, if we survive this, who knows what might happen?

Before you get too concerned about my mental well-being, believe me, I am fully aware of how ridiculous this situation is. Am I worried about falling for a guy I’ve never met in person, only to be disappointed by the lack of chemistry when we finally meet IRL? Absolutely!

The truth is, I won’t truly know how I feel about this person until we meet face-to-face (not through an app), but in the meantime, I’m enjoying getting to know someone who I probably would have never connected with if it weren’t for coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing stay-at-home order.

If I’ve learned anything from dating at a distance, it’s that effort is one of the most attractive things you can give someone. I’ve had guys I’ve really liked in the past, but none of them have given me this much effort. They weren’t matching my energy, even if I was right next to them, and this guy is matching my energy from several miles away.

While COVID-19 is wreaking absolute havoc in our world, I can’t help but wonder what other pockets of magic are simultaneously happening. If it can bring together a Russian and an American during a time of complete uncertainty, then who knows?