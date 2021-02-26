SEPTA and the future of public transit

Air Date: February 25, 2021
Passengers wait to board the Market-Frankford line at City Hall

Passengers wait to board the Market-Frankford line at City Hall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

In 2020, SEPTA ridership plummeted a staggering 90%. And they weren’t the only transit agency to experience drastic loss in riders and revenue. As we continue to look at the future of work and employment, we turn to public transit and all the ways it is adapting to Covid. Today CHRISTOPHER PUCHALSKY, Director of Policy & Strategic Initiatives at Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, & Sustainability discusses how the city plans on bringing the transit agency back from the brink. Then, Drexel University professor of engineering CHRISTOPHER SALES and Tri-State Transportation Campaign’s JANNA CHERNETZ address the broader challenges and trends of public transportation’s future.

