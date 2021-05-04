“Full Circle”

Sandy Hall is a seasoned vocalist and songwriter of extraordinary natural abilities and range with an intuitive sense of melody and pitch. Her soulful tone coupled with her powerful “big” voice is often compared to present day iconic female rockers.

Years of live performing have earned her the respect of her peers and fans. Inevitably, she leaves crowds with a “goose bump” moment with her moving and magnetic performances.

Sandy started singing professionally very young in her adolescence soloing singing in church and also appearing on local TV. She added recording national radio commercials to her resume, and rattled the rafters of noted area hot spots to thousands of fans as a lead vocalist for many rock/pop and special affairs bands.

Sandy has been the “Ann Wilson” lead vocalist in Herat tribute band Kick It Out for the last 12 years touring the East Coast.

Sandy also has extensive recording studio experience lending her voice to original tracks written by others as well as writing and recording her own music. Along with her KIO shows, she vocal coaches young aspiring singers and she continues to perform her own original music and music written by John Callaghan from her CD Sign Language in the tri-state area.