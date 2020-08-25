Russia meddling, misinformation, poison and protests

Air Date: August 26, 2020
FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk to participate in a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The Senate Intelligence Committee recently released a bipartisan report on Russian interference that details the measures Putin took to influence the outcome in the 2016 election. The whopping 966 page report (special counsel Robert Mueller’s was just over 200) lists many close contacts with the Trump campaign and concludes that the Trump campaign willingly shared information with Russian intelligence. This hour we start with a dive into the Intelligence Committee’s findings and their significance with New York Times investigative correspondent MARK MAZZETTI. Then we turn to the threat of Russia meddling in the 2020 election and their misinformation campaigns with Wilson Center’s NINA JANKOWICZ. We’ll also discuss the poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny, and the protests in Belarus against Europe’s last dictator, President Alexander Lukashenko.

