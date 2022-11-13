Regional Roundup: November 14, 2022

The CDC recently refined opioid prescription guidelines, encouraging physicians to work with pain patients individually instead of taking a blanket approach that, in the past few years, led to swift tapering of medications or even a full stop to some prescriptions. Recommendations also support the use of treatments like methadone for patients with opioid use disorder. We’ll talk with Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, director of the Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy at Penn Medicine. (@CAMP_Penn)

Veteran broadcaster Jim Gardner has been a familiar and welcomed TV presence in households across the region since he began anchoring Action News in the 1970s. He will retire from the role at 6ABC at the end of the year and joins us to talk about his long career in a changing Delaware Valley landscape.

If you visit the Philadelphia Zoo, you’ll see a network of mesh trails that allow animals like tigers to roam around – and above – the zoo’s campus. This Zoo360 experience is one of many innovations put into place under the leadership of Vikram Dewan, president and CEO who just announced he will step down. We’ll talk about making zoos more immersive, accessible, fun and educational for the future. (@phillyzoo)