Regional Roundup: May 30, 2022

We’ll talk with RAY DIDINGER, sportswriter, broadcaster, and author, about his award-winning career spanning five decades. We’re also joined by SHERYL LEE RALPH actor, singer and activist who stars as a veteran kindergarten teacher in the hit ABC sitcom, Abbott Elementary, set in the underfunded and struggling Philadelphia School District. She discusses her acclaimed career spanning more than four decades, from Dreamgirls to Abbott, and her political connections to Philly. [originally broadcast 2/28/22] And, an inspiring and moving memoir of a South Jersey animal sanctuary founder tells the story of a turbulent childhood that resulted in a collection of hundreds of rescue animals. We’ll talk with author LAURIE ZALESKI, whose new book is Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals. [originally broadcast 3/14/22].