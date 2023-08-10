Ken Jennings Explores the Afterlife, Hittin’ Season for the Phils, Things to Do

Calling all Jeopardy! enthusiasts. Champion and now host Ken Jennings joins us to talk about his offbeat new book, 100 Places to See After You Die. From Jewish heaven to Haitian voodoo, we’re digging into how people learn about the afterlife through religion, pop culture and more.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen just threw the 14th no-hitter in the team’s history. In the same game, after seven seasons in the minors, Wes Wilson’s first career at-bat was a home run! Hittin Season‘s John Stolnis joins us.

Tonya Pendleton has the inside scoop on the can’t-miss events happening this weekend across the Delaware Valley.