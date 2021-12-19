Regional Roundup – December 20th

It’s been 10 months since New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill legalizing recreational cannabis, and applications are finally rolling in. But who stands to benefit, and what’s next for the Garden State?

Guests: Susan Livio, NJ Advance Media reporter. Chirali Patel, cannabis attorney & founder of Blaze Responsibly.

Foster youth in Philly might be owed millions in social security benefits thanks to a controversial law that lets the Department of Human Services collect the checks into the City’s general fund.

Guests: Steve Volk & Julie Christie, Resolve Philly journalists. Vaughn Jackson, Philadelphia foster parent.

Outdoor dining is here to stay after City Council unanimously passed legislation making so-called ‘streeteries’ permanent, but some restaurants are worried about the future of their businesses.

Guest: Allan Domb, Philadelphia City Councilmember At-Large.

This week’s episode is hosted by Malcolm Burnley.