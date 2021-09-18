Regional Roundup – 9/20/21

Heated debates at school board meetings throughout Pennsylvania have now turned into a legal battle about mask mandates in several districts across the state. MADDIE HANNA, education reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer, joins us to discuss lawsuits that allege Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and other state officials have infringed on students’ personal freedoms. And, Philadelphia’s 19th century water and sewage infrastructure is like that of many large cities in the U.S. – functioning, but unequipped to handle extreme weather events. We’ll talk with BRIDGET WADZUK, civil engineering professor and hydraulics researcher at Villanova University, about designing water systems with climate change in mind. And, it’s time for fall gardening. Horticulture expert JENNY ROSE CAREY joins us to discuss planting and harvesting this season.