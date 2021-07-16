Regional Roundup – 7/19/21

Air Date: July 19, 2021 10:00 am
Tents set up by people experiencing homelessness along Kensington Avenue

Tents set up by people experiencing homelessness along Kensington Avenue. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

On today’s Regional Roundup, Councilmember MARIA QUIÑONES-SÁNCHEZ joins us to discuss the ongoing controversy in her district over homeless encampments in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. Then, we’ll hear from Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MIKE JENSEN about recent legislation that allows college athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness through opportunities like paid sponsorships, social media posts and merchandise collections. Plus, Temple University Women’s Basketball forward MIA DAVIS shares how she hopes the new rule will benefit her and her talented team. We’ll also explore the unique history of the Underground Railroad in New Jersey and sites to visit this summer with historian ALVIN CORBETT.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate