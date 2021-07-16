On today’s Regional Roundup, Councilmember MARIA QUIÑONES-SÁNCHEZ joins us to discuss the ongoing controversy in her district over homeless encampments in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. Then, we’ll hear from Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MIKE JENSEN about recent legislation that allows college athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness through opportunities like paid sponsorships, social media posts and merchandise collections. Plus, Temple University Women’s Basketball forward MIA DAVIS shares how she hopes the new rule will benefit her and her talented team. We’ll also explore the unique history of the Underground Railroad in New Jersey and sites to visit this summer with historian ALVIN CORBETT.