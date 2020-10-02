Regional Roundup – 10/5/20

Air Date: October 5, 2020 12:00 am
Philadelphia Eagles defenders warm up during NFL training camp

Philadelphia Eagles defenders warm up during NFL training camp at the team's practice facility, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Guests: Laura Benshoff, Johanna Greeson, Mike Sielski

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s LAURA BENSHOFF will tell us about how furloughs in the airline industry are affecting the region. Then, University of Pennsylvania researcher JOHANNA GREESON will discuss the hardships facing children who are aging out of foster care during the pandemic. Lastly, Mary and Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MIKE SIELSKI commiserate about this dismal Philadelphia sports season.

