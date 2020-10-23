Donate

Regional Roundup – 10/26/20

Air Date: October 26, 2020 10:00 am
On this week’s Regional Roundup; we’re going to talk about the city’s recommended protocols for trick-or-treating during the pandemic with The Philadelphia Department of Health’s Medical Director of the division of COVID-19 containment, SHARA EPSTEIN. We’ll also hear from University of Pennsylvania physician JASON KARLAWISH, who advocates for the voting rights of patients with dementia. Then, Philadelphia-based poet AIREA D. MATTHEWS will join us to recite some poems, tell us about her work and about being awarded a 2020 Pew Fellowship.

