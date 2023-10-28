N.J. Poison Control Center to parents: Check Halloween candy carefully

This Halloween, parents across the Garden State are being advised to carefully inspect their children’s goodie baskets when they return home from trick or treating.

Bruce Ruck, managing director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said “make sure the candy wrappers are intact, make sure they’re not ripped open, if they’re ripped open, if they’re not intact, just throw them out.”

He said in rare instances candy and baked items have been laced with drugs or even dangerous items such as razor blades.

“Hopefully it doesn’t happen but again as a parent make sure the candy and everything looks sealed, just be vigilant,” he said.

Kelly Christopher, 36 of Hopewell, New Jersey, and a mother of a 4-year-old, believes the recommendations make sense.

“Unfortunately, it seems like that’s just kind of the way of the world, maybe there’s greater awareness of things that have been good in some cases and then bad in other cases,” she said.