Regional Roundup – 08/24/20
Guests: Michaela Winberg, Michelle Angela Ortiz, Marcus Hayes
This week on the Regional Roundup, Billy Penn’s MICHAELA WINBERG will tell us about SEPTA’s projections of a dire future should they not get state funding, including major cuts to Regional Rail. Then, we’re going to be joined by MICHELLE ANGELA ORTIZ, about her documentary “Las Mares de Berks,” which documents the hardships of immigrant families being held at the Berks County Residential Center. We’ll also get an update on all things Philly sports when Mary is joined by Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist, MARCUS HAYES.