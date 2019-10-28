Win an iPhone:

Donate now for a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro.

Donate now

16-year-old girl fatally hit by SEPTA train near Swarthmore Station

SEPTA Regional Rail trains move thousands of commuters daily.(Nathaniel Hamilton/WHYY, file)

SEPTA Regional Rail trains move thousands of commuters daily.(Nathaniel Hamilton/WHYY, file)

A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by a SEPTA Regional Rail train Monday morning. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene south of Swarthmore Station on the Center City- bound side of the Media/Elwyn Line.

According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, the engineer followed the appropriate procedure when he saw the girl. But by the time he saw her, it was too late to avoid collision.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“[It’s a] very unfortunate situation anytime something like this happens,” said Busch.

The tragedy is still under investigation. But already, SEPTA has ruled “with certainty” there was no foul play or other people involved, Busch said.

The female’s death marks the eighth Regional Rail fatality this year — 17th across all SEPTA systems. Suicides account for more than half the deaths on Regional Rail and subway lines, Busch said.

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on Philadelphia's neighborhoods.

You may also like

About Darryl C. Murphy

Read more
Darryl C. Murphy

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate