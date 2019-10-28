16-year-old girl fatally hit by SEPTA train near Swarthmore Station

A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by a SEPTA Regional Rail train Monday morning. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene south of Swarthmore Station on the Center City- bound side of the Media/Elwyn Line.

According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, the engineer followed the appropriate procedure when he saw the girl. But by the time he saw her, it was too late to avoid collision.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“[It’s a] very unfortunate situation anytime something like this happens,” said Busch.

The tragedy is still under investigation. But already, SEPTA has ruled “with certainty” there was no foul play or other people involved, Busch said.

The female’s death marks the eighth Regional Rail fatality this year — 17th across all SEPTA systems. Suicides account for more than half the deaths on Regional Rail and subway lines, Busch said.