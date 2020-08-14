Regional Roundup – 08/17/20

Air Date: August 17, 2020
A voter casts a mail-in ballot at a drop box in West Chester, Pa., prior to the June 2 primary election. Statewide, (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

Guests: Max Marin, Olivia Glenn, Tim Whitaker

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s MAX MARIN will tell us all about how mail-in voting will work in Philadelphia, and how to make sure voters get their ballots filled-out and delivered correctly. Then we speak with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s new Deputy Commissioner OLIVIA GLENN about the environmental problems disproportionately impacting communities of color and her plans to address environmental justice issues in the state.  We’ll also hear about the Mighty Writers program, who have recently launched a music performance series which has some high-profile musicians submitting their stories and performances to encourage kids to write. Program founder TIM WHITAKER joins us.

