Regional Roundup – 07/27/20

Guests: Kelvin Jeremiah, Julia Simon-Mishel, Mike Sielski

On this week’s Regional Roundup; we’ll hear about the raid of Peace Park and how the backlash could lead to a brighter future for the park when we speak with WHYY’s CATALINA JARAMILLIO. KELVIN JEREMIAH of the Philadelphia Housing Authority will give us his agency’s perspective on the ongoing homeless encampments, one of which is set up on the PHA’s own lot. Then, as the deadline for some federal unemployment assistance approaches, JULIA SIMON-MISHEL, an attorney with Philadelphia Legal Assistance will join us to talk about the rights that the unemployed have, and what kinds of assistance can still be applied for. Lastly, MIKE SIELSKI, sports columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer will talk about the odd sports seasons ahead of the openers for the Phillies, Flyers, and Sixers.