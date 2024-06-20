Phillies star pitcher Ranger Suárez overjoyed with pitching in front of family for 1st time

Ranger Suárez never had spent a Father’s Day with his two young children. Stuck in Venezuela because of a complicated visa process, his wife never had left the country nor watched the left-hander pitch in person with the Philadelphia Phillies.

His family missed out on watching Suárez rise from a little-known teenage prospect that signed with the Phillies as an international free agent in 2012 to an ace and potential All-Star for the team in the National League with the best record.

No more.

At last, the family has been reunited in the United States.

Suárez picked up a no-decision and tossed six solid innings for the Phillies, who lost 5-2 to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. The outcome almost didn’t seem to matter for once to Suárez.

That’s because his family cheered him on at Citizens Bank Park.

His wife, Joseany, and their two young children, Sofia and Dominick, sat behind the plate and gave Suárez all the reasons he needed to smile in the clubhouse following a start nearly a decade in the making.

“I am very excited to go home and see them, hug them, talk with them, play with them,” Suárez said through an interpreter.

“I saw them before the game and it’s a totally different feeling. Very cool,” he said.