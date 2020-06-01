Regional Roundup – 06/01/20

Over Memorial Day weekend, Delaware beaches were opened to the public, as long as people followed social distancing guidelines. Today, the state’s stay at home orders will be lifted and some stores and restaurants will be open to patrons. Delaware Secretary of Health and Social Services Dr. Kara Odom Walker joins to tell us what’s next for the state. Then, Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta has been vocal in his opposition to reopening the commonwealth too soon, worried especially about heightening the risk for low-wage workers who have not been given adequate PPE. He joins to voice his concerns. Finally, Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski finishes the hour with updates on Philly sports and what we can expect for the summer.