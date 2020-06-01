Donate
Coronavirus Pandemic

Regional Roundup – 06/01/20

Air Date: May 31, 2020
Rehoboth Beach boardwalk (Butch Comegys for WHYY)

Rehoboth Beach boardwalk (Butch Comegys for WHYY)

Over Memorial Day weekend, Delaware beaches were opened to the public, as long as people followed social distancing guidelines. Today, the state’s stay at home orders will be lifted and some stores and restaurants will be open to patrons. Delaware Secretary of Health and Social Services Dr. Kara Odom Walker joins to tell us what’s next for the state. Then, Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta has been vocal in his opposition to reopening the commonwealth too soon, worried especially about heightening the risk for low-wage workers who have not been given adequate PPE. He joins to voice his concerns. Finally, Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski finishes the hour with updates on Philly sports and what we can expect for the summer.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate