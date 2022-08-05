Rehoboth and other Delaware beach visitors warned to limit water time due to elevated bacteria
Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches are being told not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because of high levels of bacteria detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.
The elevated bacteria levels likely originated from wildlife sources, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).
“Increased rainfall, waves or wildlife feeding near the surf (shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm-blooded animals) can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near shore waters,” the DNREC advisory said. “Recent nearshore concentrations of baitfish and other potential food sources, such as ‘sea angels or sea butterflies’ which have been observed in higher concentrations lately, increase the likelihood of wildlife feeding near the surf zone.”
In a statement posted on Rehoboth’s website, town officials clarified that “the beach in Rehoboth remains open, but beach-goers are advised to use caution and/or avoid prolonged periods in the water.” It’s not clear exactly what timeframe is intended by the phrase “prolonged periods.”
For Rehoboth, the advisory extends from Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street. The advisory is in effect for the Dagsworthy portion of Dewey Beach and all of Bethany Beach.
The average level of bacteria for Rehoboth Beach over the past 30 days is about 27 colonies per 100ml. In a test taken Wednesday, that level was 1,313 per 100ml. In Bethany, the bacteria level was much higher at 3,873 colonies per 100ml. Bacteria was far less elevated in Dewey, with 160 per 100ml.
DNREC plans to sample the water again Friday afternoon.
