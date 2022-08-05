Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches are being told not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because of high levels of bacteria detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.

The elevated bacteria levels likely originated from wildlife sources, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).

“Increased rainfall, waves or wildlife feeding near the surf (shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm-blooded animals) can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near shore waters,” the DNREC advisory said. “Recent nearshore concentrations of baitfish and other potential food sources, such as ‘sea angels or sea butterflies’ which have been observed in higher concentrations lately, increase the likelihood of wildlife feeding near the surf zone.”