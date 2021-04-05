Regional Roundup – 04/05/21

Air Date: April 5, 2021
'Alice Paul' by Harris & Ewing, Inc. (This image is available from the United States Library of Congress's Prints and Photographs division/Licensed under Public Domain via Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Alice_paul.jpg#/media/File:Alice_paul.jpg)

This week on the Regional Roundup; Philadelphia’s moratorium on electricity shutoffs is ending, and PECO is announcing that their rates are going to be significantly increasing. Philadelphia Inquirer reporter ANDREW MAYKUTH gives us the details. Then, on the heels of President Biden’s big infrastructure announcement and the renewable technology within it, we’re going to speak with DAVID HARDY, CEO of Offshore North America Ørsted, who are revving up to build a 1,100 megawatt wind farm off the coast of southern New Jersey. We’ll also learn about turn-of-the-century feminist Alice Paul. A draft of her handwritten University of Pennsylvania doctoral dissertation was recently discovered by University of Pennsylvania professor HEATHER SHARKEY. She joins us alongside UPenn sophomore LINDSEY PERLMAN who is aiding in transcribing the manuscript.

Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

