Regional Roundup – 03/01/21

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s SUSAN PHILLIPS will tell us about the ongoing legal battles over the fracking ban in the Delaware River watershed. We’ll then discuss the newly passed marijuana legalization and decriminalization bills in New Jersey with Rutgers University professor of law STUART GREEN. And, we’ll hear about a series of livestreamed musical performances from Philly-adjacent artists called “Liminal States” which are intended to be listened to as you fall asleep. The series curator, DUSTIN HURT, joins us alongside one of the series’ performers LARAAJI.