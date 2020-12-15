400 stories: What The Why taught us about Philly

Shai Ben-Yaacov and Annette John-Hall, the hosts of The Why, have spent the past two years asking the questions many people have in their minds after reading the news: Why is this happening? Why is this person doing this or this thing a certain way? As we listened back to the podcast’s 400 episodes, common themes emerged. Philadelphia is strangely unique; Philly has system flaws; Philly is a city full of interested, committed people, and Philly is just plain fun.

So for this final episode of The Why, Ben-Yaacov and John-Hall look back on some of their favorite shows — stories that revealed a little bit about why Philly is the way it is.