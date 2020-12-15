400 stories: What The Why taught us about Philly

Air Date: December 14, 2020
Listen 23:01
Hosts of The Why, Shai Ben-Yaacov and Annette John-Hall. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Hosts of The Why, Shai Ben-Yaacov and Annette John-Hall. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Shai Ben-Yaacov and Annette John-Hall, the hosts of The Why, have spent the past two years asking the questions many people have in their minds after reading the news: Why is this happening? Why is this person doing this or this thing a certain way? As we listened back to the podcast’s 400 episodes,  common themes emerged. Philadelphia is strangely unique; Philly has system flaws; Philly is a city full of interested, committed people, and Philly is just plain fun.

So for this final episode of The Why, Ben-Yaacov and John-Hall look back on some of their favorite shows —  stories that revealed a little bit about why Philly is the way it is. 

 

 

Hear the whole story on The Why

Subscribe for the “why” behind this story and others that matter in the Philly region.

Ways to Listen

Brought to you by The Why

The Why logo

The Why

There’s more to every story if you take the time to tell it.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate