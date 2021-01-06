Putting the electoral vote count in context

Air Date: January 6, 2021 10:00 am
Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence. (D. Myles Cullen/White House)

Today, congress convenes to officially count the electoral college votes and declare Joe Biden the official winner of the 2020 Presidential election. A group of Republican Senators has declared that they will object to the official vote count, and President Trump has been leaning on Vice President Mike Pence not to recognize the results. Today we’re going to take a look at the history of electoral college vote counting, previous conflicts and how they were resolved and why we choose our presidents this way. Joining us is CLAIRE FINKELSTEIN, professor of Law and Philosophy at The University of Pennsylvania, and RON ELVING, Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News. But first, we discuss yesterday’s Georgia Senate runoff elections that will determine which party will control the Senate. EMMA HURT, reporter for WABE in Atlanta explains what we know about the results so far and voter turnout.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate