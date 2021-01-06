Putting the electoral vote count in context

Today, congress convenes to officially count the electoral college votes and declare Joe Biden the official winner of the 2020 Presidential election. A group of Republican Senators has declared that they will object to the official vote count, and President Trump has been leaning on Vice President Mike Pence not to recognize the results. Today we’re going to take a look at the history of electoral college vote counting, previous conflicts and how they were resolved and why we choose our presidents this way. Joining us is CLAIRE FINKELSTEIN, professor of Law and Philosophy at The University of Pennsylvania, and RON ELVING, Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News. But first, we discuss yesterday’s Georgia Senate runoff elections that will determine which party will control the Senate. EMMA HURT, reporter for WABE in Atlanta explains what we know about the results so far and voter turnout.