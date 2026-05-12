Inflation, redistricting war, Pa.’s role in control of U.S. House

Inflation hit its highest level in three years — driven by surging costs for energy, food and housing, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Tuesday morning. Just a few days ago, the Trump administration declared an economic victory thanks to a stronger than expected jobs report. Still, the latest data shows prices rising faster than wage growth, and a new CNN poll showed President Trump at a career low approval rating on the economy.

Those polled put much of the blame on the war in Iran, putting Republicans on the defensive heading into the midterms. Against that backdrop, the recent Supreme Court ruling weakening the Voting Rights Act has unleashed a new round of redistricting wars, with several southern states moving swiftly to break up minority-majority congressional districts that reliably vote Democratic.

Locally, Pennsylvania is seen as key in the fight to control the House of Representatives, with four seats currently held by Republicans that Democrats think they can flip, including in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley. In Philadelphia, voters have their eyes on the heated 3rd Congressional District democratic primary, plus new immigration bills signed by Mayor Cherelle Parker.

On this hour of Studio 2, we’ll get perspectives from both sides of the aisle about these headlines and more.

Guests:

– Solomon Jones, columnist at The Philadelphia Inquirer and WURD host

– Terry Tracy, founder of Broad + Liberty and CEO of Fideri News Network