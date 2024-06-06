Homicide ‘code of silence’, mainstreaming veganism, Philly’s drug treatment tower

A real estate firm is proposing a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in University City. CSC, self-described as one of Mexico’s largest landlords, is taking on the project.

There are hundreds of unsolved murders in Philadelphia, in part because homicide witnesses are often prevented from sharing information with police through intimidation and threats of violence. This ‘code of silence’ is difficult to break, especially for youth pulled into gang violence. Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Ellie Rushing shares a story of one young man who broke the code and all the hurdles that stand in the way of justice for deadly shootings.

From greasy mushroom cheesesteaks to hotdogs made from carrots, there’s something vegan on the menu to attract even the most skeptical meat eaters. With the rise in substitutes, it’s easier to go vegan, but are you missing out on taste and nutrition? We talk with Marissa Cloutier, professor at the College of Public Health at Temple University, about the personal and environmental impact of a plant-based diet. And, vegan chef Rachel Klein, founder of Ms. Rachel’s Pantry, who beat food-network chef Bobby Flay in a cooking competition when she prepared a vegan Philly Cheesesteak.